Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev says Wimbledon ban is 'illogical' and 'discriminatory'

(CNN) Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev said that the decision made by Wimbledon organizers to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing because of the war in Ukraine is "illogical" and amounts to "complete discrimination."

The Belarusian Tennis Federation (BTF) also released a statement opposing the ban , saying that they will seek legal advice over the decision which will "only incite hatred and intolerance on the basis of nationality."

Rublev, after defeating Jiri Lehecka to advance to the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade on Thursday, told reporters in a post-match press conference that he and other players had a call with Wimbledon organizers on Wednesday in an attempt to find a solution.

"To be honest, the reasons that they give, there is no meaning, there is no logic for what they propose," Rublev said.

He later added: "The things that happen now is complete discrimination of us."

