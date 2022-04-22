John Lee, Hong Kong's chief secretary, speaking in September 2021.
John Lee, Hong Kong's chief secretary, speaking in September 2021.
Chen Yongnuo/China News Service/Getty Images
Hong Kong/Taipei CNN Business  — 

Chinese officials have slammed YouTube for taking down the account of a politician expected to become the next leader of Hong Kong, accusing the video sharing company of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

YouTube said it had suspended the official campaign channel of John Lee, the sole candidate to become Hong Kong’s next chief executive, on Wednesday. Google (GOOGL), which owns the platform, has said that it is simply complying with US sanctions.

A Google spokesperson told CNN Wednesday that it had “terminated the Johnlee2022 YouTube channel” after reviewing US laws and YouTube’s terms of service. It did not elaborate.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused “certain US companies” of being “political tools” for the US government, claiming that the United States had “malicious” intentions to “disrupt” Hong Kong’s election.

“No ploys of pressure or sabotage can affect the smooth chief executive election or hold back the overwhelming trend of a turnaround from chaos to stability in Hong Kong,” Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, told reporters when asked about the subject at a press briefing.

HONG KONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 18: Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in the Government Complex on February 18, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong uses Emergency Ordinance to postpone chief executive election to May 8 amid Covid-19 surge. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
HONG KONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 18: Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in the Government Complex on February 18, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong uses Emergency Ordinance to postpone chief executive election to May 8 amid Covid-19 surge. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

In a statement Thursday night, a Hong Kong government spokesman also said that he had expressed “strong opposition” to a US “social media company” over the removal of Lee’s campaign channel.

The government “and all sectors of society strongly opposed and expressed extreme outrage at any form of interference in the internal affairs of Hong Kong by foreign forces,” which include matters related to the city’s election of its next top leader, the spokesperson added.

Google declined to comment Friday on Chinese official objections.

In 2020, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on nearly a dozen Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials — including Lee — for their involvement in the introduction of a new national security law on the city.

The legislation — which was hugely controversial — bans any activity Beijing deems to constitute secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, and allows Chinese state security to operate in the territory.

A boat sails on along Victoria Harbor past the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison building, center and other buildings in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday July, 1, 2021. Hong Kong's leader pledged to press ahead with an unprecedented national security crackdown, as the Asian financial center marked a series of fraught anniversaries symbolizing Beijings tightening grip over local affairs. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A boat sails on along Victoria Harbor past the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison building, center and other buildings in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday July, 1, 2021. Hong Kong's leader pledged to press ahead with an unprecedented national security crackdown, as the Asian financial center marked a series of fraught anniversaries symbolizing Beijings tightening grip over local affairs. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech firms could leave Hong Kong over doxxing bill, industry group says

Lee, a former policeman who worked his way up to become the city’s security chief and subsequently its chief secretary, the second highest political post, addressed YouTube’s restriction against him on Wednesday.

“I am disappointed at not being able to use the platform, but this won’t affect my campaign and my outreach efforts,” he told reporters.

Lee also scoffed at the sanctions, calling them “unreasonable” and “acts of bullying.”

Asked whether he would penalize companies that comply with US sanctions, such as Google, if he becomes chief executive, Lee said he will “act in accordance with the law of Hong Kong.”

Restrictions on Facebook

YouTube’s move has raised questions about whether the politician will be cut off from other Western social networks, too.

On Wednesday, Meta addressed the issue, saying that Lee could remain on its platforms, Facebook (FB) and Instagram, but wouldn’t be allowed to use their advertising tools.

Lee “can maintain a demonetized presence on Facebook and Instagram, and we have taken steps to prevent the use of payments services,” the social media giant said in a statement, adding that “as a US company, we operate under the constraints of US laws, which vary by circumstance.”

Travelers heading to quarantine in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, April 1, 2022. A ban on flights from nine countries including the U.S. and U.K. is lifted from today and the amount of time travelers spend in mandatory hotel quarantine will be cut in half, provided they test negative, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on March 21, unveiling the results of a review of the city's approach to the pandemic. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Travelers heading to quarantine in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, April 1, 2022. A ban on flights from nine countries including the U.S. and U.K. is lifted from today and the amount of time travelers spend in mandatory hotel quarantine will be cut in half, provided they test negative, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on March 21, unveiling the results of a review of the city's approach to the pandemic. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This controversial rule is ruining Hong Kong's status as an aviation hub

“If we identify accounts maintained by or on behalf of people on the US Government’s list of Specially Designated Nationals, we have a legal obligation to take certain action,” it said, referring to a list of individuals sanctioned by Washington.

Hong Kong’s government spokesman said Thursday that “the so-called ‘sanctions’ imposed by the US are blatant interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China.”

He added that the government was opposed to any action that could undermine “the freedoms of speech and of the information dissemination, as well as the fairness and impartiality of the internet.”

Lee is poised to be selected as Hong Kong’s next leader by a largely pro-Beijing committee of lawmakers and industry representatives on May 8.