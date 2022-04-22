Montreal Canadiens icon and hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at 70

(CNN) Montreal Canadiens icon and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70, the team announced on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur. All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing," said Geoff Molson, President of the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club.

"Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport."

In September 2019, Lafleur underwent emergency bypass surgery after a routine checkup revealed he had four nearly fully blocked coronary arteries, according to NHL.com. While undergoing the emergency bypass, surgeons detected lung cancer and he would have one-third of his right lung removed two months later. The cancer reappeared in October 2021.

Lafleur, nicknamed "The Flower," was a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens. The Habs selected Lafleur with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 Amateur Draft as the top junior player in Canada with the Quebec Remparts.

