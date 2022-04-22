Thirty-three dead and dozens injured in Afghanistan mosque blast

(CNN) Thirty-three people are thought to have died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, according to the Taliban.

Among the dead are children, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, while a further 43 people were injured in the explosion.

Mujahid said the blast took place during Friday players at the mosque in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province.

It comes a day after explosions also struck Kunduz, and another city, Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. Separate explosions hit learning facilities in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing students.

Private Afghan channel TOLO news said that the blast targeted the Mawlawi Sekandar mosque​.

