Cristiano Ronaldo returns home with his newborn daughter after the death of her twin brother

(CNN) Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said on Instagram that his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their newborn daughter returned home on Thursday following the death of their newborn son.

In October, Ronaldo had announced that he and Rodríguez were expecting twins, and in December revealed they were expecting a boy and a girl. Earlier this week, however, he announced that their son had sadly passed away.

"Home sweet home," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram under a picture of his family. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family."

Since Ronaldo announced the loss of his newborn son, the football world has offered condolences to the Manchester United player.

On Tuesday, when Manchester United played Liverpool at Anfield, the crowd participated in a minute's applause during the seventh minute of the game in support of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his family. Ronaldo's shirt number at United is seven.

