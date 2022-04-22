Europe’s summer of floods and fire was its hottest on record, report finds

A man walks with his sheep from an advancing fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Turkey.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
CNN
—
Europe swung from unusually cold temperatures in the spring to its hottest summer on record last year, smashing temperature and daily rain records, while Mediterranean wildfires burned through land around the size of Cyprus.
The average air temperature in Europe has risen about 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to the report.
The continent set a provisional, blistering new heat record last summer of 48.8 degrees Celsius on the Italian island of Sicily. Previously, the hottest day recorded in Europe was 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1977 in Athens, Greece, according to the report by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
Juan Medina/Reuters
A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
Vincenzo Circosta/Medialys Image/Shutterstock
A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
Handout/Latin America News Agency/Reuters
Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
Omer Urer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
Emre Tazegul/AP
A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
Nicolas Economou/Reuters
People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni, Greece, on August 6.
Planet Labs Inc./AP
A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece, on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/AP
Residents react during a wildfire near Olympia on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP
The grounds of a burnt hotel are seen in Lalas village, near Olympia, on August 5.
Angelos Tzortzinis/picture alliance/Getty Images
People move belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens, Greece, on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP
A wildfire approaches the Olympic Academy in Olympia, Greece, on August 4.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
The remnants of a destroyed house are seen in the Varibobi area of northern Athens on August 4.
Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images
Onlookers view the smoke from the wildfires blanketing Athens' Acropolis on August 4.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
A charred area of Mugla, Turkey, after a forest fire on August 3.
Michael Pappas/AP
Smoke and flames rise over the village of Limni on the Greek island of Evia.
Michael Varaklas/AP
Firefighters work as a house burns in the Adames area of northern Athens on August 3.
Georgi Licovslki/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A woman pours water over a baby's head at a fountain in Skopje, North Macedonia, as temperatures reached over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on August 2.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
A man leads sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Turkey, on August 2.
Emre Tazegul/AP
People watch an advancing fire that rages around the Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey, on August 2.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Local residents watch as a Greek army helicopter collects water to tackle a wildfire near the village of Lambiri, Greece, on August 1.
Handout/Vigili del Fuoco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A handout photo from the Italian National Fire Brigade shows an aerial view of a fire in the Pineta Dannunziana reserve in Pescara, Italy, on August 1.
Roberto Viglianisi/Reuters
A man surveys a fire at Le Capannine beach in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, on July 30.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a massive wildfire that engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast near the town of Manavgat on July 29.
Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse/AP
A firefighter talks to his colleague as they work to put out fires in Cuglieri, on the Italian island of Sardinia, on July 26.
Valerie Gache/AP
A firefighting helicopter passes in front of a cloud of smoke from a forest fire near Spathovouni village, southwest of Athens, Greece, on July 23.
Parts of the Mediterranean were hit with an intense, weeks-long heat wave in July and August, with Italy, Turkey and Greece experiencing several destructive wildfires. More than 800,000 hectares were burned during those two months.
“With the changing climate, temperatures are getting warmer and warmer in the Mediterranean region, so it’s not unexpected to get these even higher temperatures,” said Freja Vamborg, a Copernicus senior scientist, who led and edited the report. “There is preconditioning due to climate change.”
She added that at the time, there were “blocking” weather patterns present, which is when areas of strong high pressure remain almost stagnant and block cooler, wetter weather from moving in.
These impacts are unsurprising, said Vamborg, considering the continued emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, which are both generated primarily by the burning of fossil fuels.
The atmospheric concentration of methane – a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the warming power of CO2 in the short term – is picking up pace. It has increased at a faster rate over the past two years than it has over the last decade, the report shows.
Methane emissions come from a number of sources, including coal, oil and gas infrastructure, from which it can “leak” into the atmosphere throughout the supply chain.
“This continued increase in greenhouse gases is the main driver behind the global increase in temperatures,” Vamborg told reporters.
The report also noted that floods on July 14, which killed more than 230 people, came on a day of record rainfall in the mountains on the German-Belgian border. Heavy rains since the beginning of July had saturated the soil, leaving it unable to absorb more water. A study by the World Weather Attribution project found that climate change had made those floods up to nine times more likely to happen.
Boris Roessler/picture alliance/Getty Images
Two brothers embrace Monday, July 19, in front of their parents' home, which was destroyed by flooding in Altenahr, Germany.
Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A damaged road buckles after flooding in Euskirchen, Germany.
Boris Roessler/dpa/Sipa
This aerial photo shows a bridge collapsed over the Ahr River in Germany's Ahrweiler district on Sunday.
Thomas Frey/dpa/Sipa
Damage is seen Sunday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.
Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
Homes are damaged in Pepinster, Belgium, on Saturday.
John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
A resident stands in floodwaters in Rochefort, Belgium, on Saturday.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the German armed forces search for flood victims in Erftstadt, Germany, on Saturday.
Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A resident of Arcen, Netherlands, looks at the rising water of the Meuse River on Saturday.
Kilian Pfeiffer/AP
Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany.
Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images
A man stands in front of a destroyed house in Schuld, Germany.
Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A water level gauge shows rising waters in Arcen, Netherlands, on Saturday. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Meuse was rising there faster than expected.
Rhein-Erft District/@BezRegKoeln/Twitter
This aerial photo shows flooding in Erftstadt, Germany, on Friday.
Francisco Seco/AP
A man brushes water and mud out of his flooded house in Ensival, Belgium, on Friday.
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
People collect debris in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.
Markus Klümper/picture alliance/Getty Images
The Steinbach dam is seen after flooding near Euskirchen, Germany.
Thomas Frey/dpa/AP
Firefighters walk past a car that was damaged by flooding in Schuld, Germany.
Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images
People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on Friday.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
A woman sorts through clothing at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.
Francisco Seco/AP
A woman walks up the stairs of her damaged house in Ensival, Belgium.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A man walks through a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday.
Sebastian Schmitt/AP
A regional train sits in floodwaters at the local station in Kordel, Germany.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
People use rafts to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium.
Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images
People look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by the flooding in Priorei, Germany.
Michael Probst/AP
Men walk by damaged homes in Schuld, Germany.
Thomas Frey/dpa/AP
A man surveys what remains of his house in Schuld.
Michael Probst/AP
Water from the Ahr River flows past a damaged bridge in Schuld.
Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Evacuees ride a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.
Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP
A resident uses a bucket to remove water from a house cellar in Hagen, Germany.
Sem van der Wal/ANP/Getty Images
A man and woman stand on the stoop of their home as they look at floodwaters in Geulle, Netherlands.
Michael Probst/AP
Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
A man steps down a ladder in an attempt to cut his boat loose in the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.
Rob Engelaar/ANP/Getty Images
Caravans and campers are partially submerged in Roermond, Netherlands.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A destroyed building is seen in a flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.
Urs Flueerler/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock
People walk over floodwaters in Stansstad, Switzerland.
Martin Meissner/AP
Cars are covered by debris in Hagen, Germany.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.
The persistent rain came from a low-pressure weather system that carried moisture from an unusually warm Baltic sea, which experienced temperatures at around 5 degrees Celsius higher than average last year.
At the time, CNN meteorologists reported that the area had experienced a whole month’s worth of rain in a single day.
The report also noted unusually low wind speeds in northwestern and central Europe, including some countries that experienced their lowest wind speeds since 1979. That led to lower than expected power generation from wind turbines, the report said, noting a deeper understanding or Europe’s wind variability was needed to help effectively design the continent’s energy transition.
The climate crisis is fueling extreme weather around the world. The summer of 2021 was also the hottest on record in the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tied with the country’s “Dust Bowl” summer of 1936. Canada experienced its highest-ever temperature of 49.6 degrees C (121.3 degrees F) last summer and multiple wildfires. Hundreds of people died in the heatwave and fires. The western US states also experienced heatwaves and deadly fires.