Bearaby, the sustainable blanket brand that we can’t get enough of, is beloved by many for its aesthetically pleasing and exceptionally designed weighted blankets. By layering and weaving together super soft plant-based fabric (as opposed to filling a blanket with glass or plastic beads), the brand created a soothing and relaxing weighted blanket using only sustainable and high-quality materials. No plastic, and no synthetic materials. What you’re left with is a product that helps you sleep better, and is better for the planet; it’s no question that Bearaby blankets are our go-to recommendation for any and every weighted blanket need.

Now, the brand has announced its first foray beyond weighted blankets: The Hugget Collection. This set of three different weighted sensory knot pillows are planet-friendly and made from a zero-waste process; which makes perfect sense given its Earth Day launch date.

What you need to know

Bearaby

Designed to double as both chic decor and large stress balls, the pillows are made from a material called Melofoam, an all-natural, responsive rubber. The pillow’s core material is biodegradable and made from sap tapped from rubber trees in Sri Lanka. That sap is then collected in coconuts, and steamed to form solid foam.

The exterior of the pillow looks a lot like the brand’s chunky knit blankets — and it’s just as soft to the touch, while still being versatile enough to match just about any style of home decor. Bearaby’s knot pillows are available in three different sizes: small, medium and large. Each has a gentle yet soothing weight, with the heaviest weighing in at about three pounds. They are also available in five of the brand’s signature colorways — Cloud White, Moonstone Gray, Asteroid Gray, Evening Rose and Midnight Blue — so of course, you can pick a pillow to match your favorite blanket.

What we loved

Bearaby

While I’ve only been testing my pillow for a short time, I’ve found it to be a great tool to help me unwind. I often find myself fidgeting or scrolling through my phone even if I’m watching a show or trying to relax, but the Hugget pillow keeps my hands occupied and my mind feeling calmer.

I also love the unique look of the pillows — they’re certainly a conversation starter — and if you’re partial to the minimalist, woven aesthetic of Bearaby’s blankets, you’ll like them too.

The bottom line

These squishable, huggable Hugget pillows are a natural extension of Bearaby’s weight blanket offerings and provide as much value to fidgety hands as they do to your home’s decor.