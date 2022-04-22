We’ve been obsessed with Caraway’s cook-great, look-great pots and pans for a while now, and the fact that the brand is sustainably driven is another win in our books, too. Now, the DTC cookware company has teamed up with artist and poet Amber Vittoria to release two new colorways that will put some summer cheer into anything you’re cooking up this season.

The new colorways are bubblegum pink and turquoise, and both feature copper handles (instead of the brand’s usual silver-toned ones) for a little contrast. The colorways come in every Caraway pan and pot available, including the Cookware Set ($495) that includes racks for both the cookware and the lids they use. With the set, you’ll receive a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven — basically one of every essential piece to tackle any recipe coming your way.

The 100% nonstick ceramic cookware is free of toxic materials, so you can cook without worry, and the CO2 emissions during manufacture are up to 60% less than traditional cookware too, so you can cook without guilt, too. The packaging is also made with the earth in mind — Caraway uses recycled cardboard, zero plastic bags, and low impact print dyes.

And, not only will you get pots and pans in your order, but some original artwork you can hang up on the wall too: Three exclusive art prints by Vittoria in some cheery summer colors are included with every order and make a great pop of color on white walls or as an addition to your gallery wall curation.

Shop the pink and turquoise collections at CarawayHome.com — they’re limited-edition, so don’t wait too long.