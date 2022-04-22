There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of new TOMS and UGGs, a vibrant new YETI colorway, an artist collab with Caraway, new designs for Rumpl’s National Park collection of fluffy blankets—and a ton of eco-minded products, recycling programs, resale platforms, and more.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast—they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

Fossil Cactus Collection Fossil

Not only is Everlane getting in on cactus leather, Fossil is too. The brand just expanded its line of bags, pouches, and interchangeable straps that feature this cruelty-free vegan leather. What you’ll find? A super-versatile slim profile crossbody ($200), hold-everything totes for everyday carries ($300), and sleek card cases for back pockets or smaller bags ($45).

Athleta Girl x Simone Biles Athleta

Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts to ever live, and she starts her day with affirmations that are meant to boost her confidence. To pass on the good vibes, she teamed up with Athleta Girl on a limited-edition line for girls 6 to 12—and it’s designed with secret boosts of confidence for wherever they go. Think easy-wearing summer separates like bike shorts ($39) and sweatshorts ($39), oversized hoodies ($59), and cheery color-blocked duffel bags for sleepovers or after-school practice ($99).

Koio Regenerative Sneaker Launch Koio

Koio’s made its name on luxurious leather sneakers, but it’s doing one better by introducing the world’s first fully regenerative sneaker ($325), which comes from Swiss cattle raised using regenerative agriculture and grazing in a low-intervention, lower-impact process for the plant. These sold out in just eight hours during their January soft launch, so don’t miss the chance to pick up yours while they’re in stock.

Dagne Dover SS2022 Collection Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover makes some of the most colorful bags around, in vivid monochrome colorways and practical shapes for every day. The brand just launched three new shades, two new seasonal prints, and two new styles that make toting what you need at hand even easier (and prettier). First up, there’s the new Luna ($125), a circle-shaped bag with a tie-top shoulder strap made from 100% organic cotton, and there’s also a new Dash Grocery Tote ($25), made from ripstop nylon and perfect for hauling home your daily shop. The three new colorways, available in the new styles above plus select bestsellers, include goji (think reddish burnt orange), coyote (a darkened beige that goes with the current neutral aesthetic), and violet (a vibrant, dark lilac-y shade). New prints feature a muted zebra stripe in violet and beige and a watercolor pattern designed to represent light dancing on water.

Warby Parker Matter Edition Warby Parker

You know Warby Parker for the DTC brand’s affordable glasses and sunnies, and now it’s gotten even better: Behold the launch of the Matter Edition collection, centered on glasses made from partially recycled materials. Each is made from 50% nylon and 50% recycled TR90, produced via a circular process, where waste leftover from previous frame manufacture is ground up and mixed in with virgin material, reducing waste overall. The new styles, which start at $145 including lenses, come in cool matte colorways and on-trend shapes in both sunglasses and regular-glasses styles. Check out the capsule collection’s shapes, including the Fielder, Redding, and Amari, and then get your home try-on box going.

TOMS Mallow Crossover slide sandal TOMS

Whether you’re wearing them around the pool (they’re cool getting a little wet) or around town, these fresh new slides ($54.95) are both comfortable and go well with all the Y2K vibes floating around lately. The uppers are made from recycled plastic bottles for some eco-cred, too.

Tentree x National Geographic Collaboration Tentree

National Geographic and “Earth-First essentials” company Tentree have teamed up for a collaboration featuring hoodies ($78), T-shirts ($40), kids’ T-shirts ($25), and more with hand-painted illustrations of species the clothing helps to protect. Every item is made from the most sustainable (and soft) materials Tentree can source, and each item purchased gets 10 trees in the ground (hence the clever name), so you can make your purchase with a clean conscience. To date, the brand’s planted more than 75 million trees.

Stitch Fix Earth Day Cloud Wash Capsule Collection Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix’s personal styling subscription service has been filling closets for a while now, and in celebration of Earth Day, it’s dropped a nature-inspired Earth Day Cloud Wash Capsule Collection you’re going to want to get in on. The sustainably made and size-inclusive line of T-shirts ($58) uses organic plant matter for a tie-dye look on the hemp fabric, which requires less water in its production process.

You don’t need to sign up for a whole box to get the T-shirts; they’ve available as one-off purchases on Stitch Fix’s website. Another great reason to add it to your cart? Stitch Fix is donating 100% of the proceeds from the collection to the global reforestation organization One Tree Planted, along with a straight-up $25,000 donation.

Madewell Forever category expansion Madewell

Madewell’s resale platform, Madewell Forever, launched last year, and now it’s expanding into even more categories of apparel it accepts. Powered by thredUp (a vast online secondhand marketplace), Madewell’s platform was at first just about denim but has now expanded to include pre-loved sweaters, tops, jackets, dresses, denim skirts and shorts, and bags. Shop some new steals at MadewellForever.thredUp.com.

UGG Icon-Impact collection UGG

UGG’s been giving our feet the warm fuzzies for years now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t improve on some classics—or innovate with eco-cred in mind. The brand has just introduced its second carbon-neutral Icon-Impact collection. It features two styles made from low-impact materials and a production process utilizing a minimal amount of CO2, which is then minimized more with carbon offset credits.

The two new styles are the clog-like Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide ($120) and the more sandal-y Fuzz Sugar Terry Cross Slide ($110). UGG produced them using a looped blend of Responsible Wool Standard-certified wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell from responsibly harvested trees. It doesn’t stop there: UGG crafted the outsoles with renewable sugarcane.

Plus, from now through April 2, UGG® is partnering up with One Tree Planted to plant close to 15,000 trees in the UK and U.S.

Cole Haan’s first sustainable shoe Cole Haan

Some might consider dandelions a weed; others might see the perfect material for making shoe outsoles. Enter Cole Haan’s first sustainable shoe, the Generation ZERØGRAND II Earth Day Sneaker ($130), made from a minimum of 25% naturally derived or recycled content—and Cole Haan uses the dandelion to manufacture the outsole.

Home

Bala Balls and Bands Bala

Exercise balls and bands are two of the easiest additions to your workouts, especially for those in small spaces, like a tiny apartment. Bala’s new gear is designed to both be effective and look great left out if storage isn’t really an option—and the pieces will travel with you easily as well. The Bala Ball ($25) is designed to improve core strength and balance and help with rehabilitation (plus, it’s sold with a color-matched mini-pump, so you don’t have to buy a separate one). People can use the ball two ways: Blow it up to max capacity for more support, or keep it semi-deflated to make their muscles work more.

The Bala Bands ($30), sold as a set, have been designed to make any workout a bit more challenging—or a lot, thanks to increasingly resistant fabric bands, each of which is lined with silicone to minimize slippage.

Rumpl National Parks Blankets Rumpl

Rumpl’s puffy, lightweight blankets have gotten a ton of attention for the beautiful National Parks editions inspired by some of the best scenic beauty the U.S. offers. In honor of National Parks Week, the brand has launched a new style for Great Smoky National Park ($129), and it’s dropped five all-new blankets ($129) inspired by Glacier, Grand Teton, Olympic, Denali, and Zion national parks.

Caraway x Amber Vittoria Caraway

We love Caraway’s non-toxic, sustainably driven, stylish pots and pans, and they just got even better with this new artist- and poet-designed collaboration. Thanks to artist and poet Amber Vittoria, home cooks with an eye for aesthetics can now shop new limited-edition cookware sets ($395) in vibrant pink and turquoise—both outfitted with contrasting copper handles. The recycled box they come in also contains three pieces of original art by Vittoria that can add a splash of color to your kitchen or gallery wall.

Homecourt candles and handcreams Homecourt

A little luxury goes a long way around the home, and Homecourt’s line of skincare- and fine fragrance-inspired products is just what we need (and it makes a spot for gifts come Mother’s Day, too). A brainchild of Courtney Cox, the brand has just launched a new candle ($60) and hand cream ($45) that are each available in all four of Homecourts scents. They include steeped rose, cece, neroli leaf, and cipres mint.

The candle is designed to be clean-burning and to provide 60 hours of a soft, flickering glow. Meanwhile, the handcream is great for dishsoap-dried hands, thanks to shea butter that softens and microalgae oil that helps repair skin.

If you can’t choose just one, you can get the products in bundle form now too: You can get the hand cream collection ($160) that includes one of each hand cream, and the candle collection ($220) featuring one of each candle.

Food and Drink

Bluestone Lane biodegradable Nespresso pods Bluestone

One thing’s for sure in this topsy-turvy world: Australians do coffee right. But sometimes we’re too lazy to heard to our nearest Bluestone Lane (or it’s just not in our neighborhood). For mornings when you need a one-button coffee at your lips, coffee pods do the trick. Now, Bluestone Lane, the Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, has launched a new line of Nespresso-compatible pods available in four signature roasts—and they’re 100% biodegradable too. Each starts at $9.80 for a package, and you can go for the Bayside (blonde espresso), Riptide (dark espresso), Maverick (signature espresso), or decaf (single-origin)—or pick up a set of all of the caffeinated blends in one ($55).

Beauty

Murad x TerraCycle Murad

Science-backed skincare brand Murad has launched a new recycling program with TerraCycle that helps you get rid of your old Murad packaging once you’ve used every last drop of your serum, sunscreen, and more. You’ll use a prepaid label to send it in, and the used packaging gets remolded for use with new products. Meanwhile, your eco-act will help earn donations for nonprofits working on environmental issues. Not only is the whole process super-easy, but it’s a win for your face and a win for the planet—what could be better?

Origins x National Geographic skincare set Origins

Botanical prints are a favorite for our walls, but they’re equally as gorgeous on makeup bags: Now, National Geographic’s Young Explorer and botanical illustrator and Origins have teamed up on an Earth Month set featuring two Origins bestsellers—the Mega-Mushroom Relief and Resilience Fortifying Emulsion and the Mega-Mushroom Relief and Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion—plus a handy bag to store them in adorned with beautiful artwork from illustrator Nirupa Rao. A $56 value, you can pick the limited-edition set up for $39 on Ulta.com.

Outdoors

FUNBOY x Cult Gaia pool collection FUNBOY

It’s starting to be pool, lake, and ocean season, and to get you set up for summer is a new collab from FUNBOY (makers of highly Instagrammable pool floats) and Cult Gaia (makers of influencer-beloved tops, dresses, and more). The fruit of the partnership is a limited-edition capsule collection that involves a tremendous two-person pool lounger ($218): It’s 11 feet long, with two lounge pieces joined by a saddle in the middle—and decorated with a blue, yellow, and pink print by Cult Gaia. There’s also a be-fringed beach towel ($68) made from 100% cotton and featuring original summer artwork by Cult Gaia, for drying off. It’s oversized, so there’s plenty of room to stretch out poolside or on the sand.

YETI’s new Alpine Yellow colorway Yeti

If you like your morning coffee with a burst of adrenaline, check out YETI’s newest colorway, Alpine Yellow. Inspired by high adventure, the limited-edition colorway is vibrant—and ensures you’ll never lose your tumbler in your tote or back of the cupboard. It’s available in customer-favorite products like the Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler ($35), Camino 20 Carryall ($13), and the classic Tundra 45 Hard Cooler ($325).

Tech

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Logitech

Working on the computer day in and day out can be taxing, especially if you’re already suffering from wrist, arm, and shoulder problems. But Logitech’s newest mouse, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse ($69.99), is designed to put less stress on pretty much everything WFH-related that your body goes through, from your wrists to your shoulders. It might look a little strange, but we found it easy to get the hang of. It’s also designed for those with small- and medium-sized hands, which is a relief for those of us feeling overstretch by some mouse models out there. Buy it now in graphite, white, or rose.

Samsung’s sustainably sourced (and artist-designed) Galaxy accessories Samsung

The latest in Samsung’s line of sustainably sourced products, the artist-designed line of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Watch 4 accessories feature eco-conscious, nontoxic, recycleable cases and watch bands. Not only are they more eco-friendly than usual manufacturing processes, but they have artistic credentials to boot, too: Designer Sean Wotherspoon has lent his talent from his own vegan line to the straps ($49.99) and cases ($49.99) in this one. Expect colorful designers featuring eco-inspired motifs like the sun, peace signs, and a map of our beautiful planet Earth.

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar Razer

If you’re serious about your gaming, you probably know Razer—and the brand has just launched a new subwoofer that’ll take the sound on your games up to the next level. Currently the No. 1 new release in home audio sound bars on Amazon, the Razer Leviathan V2 ($249.99) is designed to deliver Advanced 7.1 surround sound and despite its relatively compact size (it fits under your PC monitor), it contains two full-range drivers, a down-firing subwoofer, and more. It also has 18 lighting zones that add in-game lighting effects for the ultimate experience.