This weekend, you’ll find a deal on myQ Chamberlain garage controller, discounted Misen cookware and savings on Anker. All that and more below.

$29.98 $19 at Amazon

Chamberlain MyQ-G0401 Eric Chiu/CNN

If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open, smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite smart garage controller, the Chamberlain MyQ, is just $19 right now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year. The Chamberlain can manage up to two garage doors, it’s easy to install, and it’s an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

Mother’s Day sale

Misen Misen

Direct-to-consumer brand Misen offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality cookware without the hiked-up prices you’re used to. Right now, you can save 20% off on some of Misen’s most popular items, including their nonstick starter set, carbon steel pan and chef’s knives. Since Misen already prioritizes affordability as a baseline for all their goods, sales on their site are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something. Just remember to apply code MOM22 at checkout, now through April 23 at midnight.

Birthday sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score 8% off everything sitewide when you use code BDAY22 at checkout. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$129.99 $99.98 at Amazon

Nest Thermostat Nest

Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules. You can even set up voice control with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for hands-free adjustments.

$9.99 From $7.99 at Amazon

Anker Charging Accessories Amazon

Right now, you can find some solid deals on trusted Anker products. A variety of high-quality chargers and cables is up to 20% off at Amazon. Replace your finicky or frayed tech accessories with some discounted upgrades.

More deals to shop

• Adidas joggers, Superstar sneakers, Ultraboosts, T-shirts, leggings, hoodies, and everything else you want to work out (and live in) are on sale at Woot! right now with prices up to 51% off.

• The Aurate Mother’s Day sale is here early, offering 20% off all orders off its fine jewelry and 25% off orders over $400 — just order with the code ONTIME now through April 25.

• Get your home workout on with a Woot! sale on Finer Form exercise equipment, including flat benches, a flywheel bike, and an adjustable weight bench.

• Sur La Table is having a sale on covetable, (somehow) overstock items like Le Creuset’s 5.25-quart dutch ovens, All-Clad skillet sets, and the brand’s great line of kitchen tools.

• Start your day with a touch of luxe: Crane & Canopy’s fine pajamas and bathrobes are all 25% off with the code PJFLASH25.

• Refresh your bed during Cuddledown’s 49th birthday celebration, featuring 20% off sitewide now through April 25.

• Take 20% off every single item on Dick’s Sporting Goods virtual clearance rack, including gear, apparel, and more.

• Treat a little one in your life to the joys of Lego — or treat yourself — during this Woot! sale featuring up to 23% off several sets of the classic building toy.

• Skip the tampons and pull on a pair of underwear instead — take 20% off your purchase of Proof period undies with the code DOWNTOEARTH20.

• Sunny weather means sunglasses, and right now you can take 20% off your total purchase of Dragon Alliance sunnies with the code EARTHDAY20 now through April 24.

Deals you may have missed

20% off home products

LifeStraw Home LifeStraw

Whether you’re roughing it in the wilderness or in the comfort of the indoors, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 five-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics. The brand is a top seller among Underscored readers year after year, and right now you can get 20% off home items including pitchers and filters for 20% off.

20% off your first subscription

Who Gives a Crap Who Gives a Crap

If you’re trying to be more eco-friendly, finding more sustainable solutions to products you use every day is an easy way to lower your impact. Recycled toilet paper is a solution you might not have considered, but products from Who Gives a Crap are an Underscored favorite. Right now, you can score 20% off your first subscription with code CNNEARTH, so it’s a great time to try out this sustainable swap.

$299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 Lindsay Boyers/CNN Underscored

A standout in all our testing, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was our top pick for the best vacuum thanks to its excellent maneuverability and great cleaning power. The vacuum comes with attachments like an upholstery tool, a dusting brush and a crevice tool, which conveniently fit onto the end of the handle. Convenient features like headlights and a bagless dustbin put the Shark over the top in our rankings. Right now, you can score this machine for 20% off list price — the lowest price on Amazon since Black Friday.

20% off sale

Naadam Naadam

Affordable and cashmere don’t often belong in the same sentence — unless you’re talking about direct-to-consumer brand Naadam. And that’s even more true right now, since Naadam is offering 20% off in their Mother’s Day sale. Spanning everything from athleisure to cardigans to more, this sale on Naadam’s super soft cashmere isn’t one to miss, especially if you’re shopping for the moms in your life — just use code SUNSHINE at checkout to secure the discounts.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$349 $49.99 at Stacksocial

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.