Extreme fire danger could lead to a fire outbreak Friday in the US Southwest and the High Plains

(CNN) Fierce winds across drought-stricken areas will bring the highest fire danger Friday to the Southwest and High Plains, while the same system triggers severe storms with possible isolated tornadoes in the central and southern Plains and a snowstorm across the northern Rockies and northern Plains.

An outbreak of dangerous fire weather conditions is expected in parts of central and eastern New Mexico into eastern Colorado, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with a Level 3 of 3 "extremely critical" fire threat issued for the region.

Friday's expected weather could rival the most powerful fire events of the past decade, Zach Hiris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boulder, Colorado, office told CNN.

"The volatile combination of very strong/gusty winds, anomalously warm/dry conditions, and near-record dry fuels will encourage extreme fire-weather conditions," the prediction center said.

"There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday," said the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In addition to fueling the fires, widespread wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph -- and even 80 mph in scattered areas -- could knock down large tree limbs, utility poles and other structures while threatening to topple high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

"Unfortunately, should a fire start, it would be difficult or impossible to control given these conditions, which would last into early (Friday) evening," the Boulder weather service office said Thursday morning.

"We've had a lot of red flag warnings already this season," Hiris said. "But as far as the overlap between the really low humidity and strong winds, this is probably the worst scenario we've seen this year."

Zero visibility from dust is possible

The persistent drought has left the landscape sparse, which can fuel wildfires and create another hazard, especially for drivers: "Widespread blowing dust will reduce visibilities to near zero throughout (Friday)," said the weather service office in Pueblo, Colorado.

Blowing dust could affect the Interstate 70 and 76 corridors east of Denver, Hiris said. Blowing dust advisories or dust storm warnings may be issued, the Pueblo office said.

Limited and shallow green-up in some areas means there is very little moisture in the vegetation, so materials burn more easily and quickly, the Boulder office said.

"We just really haven't had any of those beneficial spring rains," Hiris said.

It sounds simple, but to stay safe in these conditions, don't burn anything. Anything that creates a spark could start a wildfire that spreads fast under these conditions -- even a spark from a dragging trailer chain that lands on a patch of grass, Hiris said.

"It's also probably pretty smart to have some sort of emergency kit and make sure you sign up for emergency alerts from the county and the state," he said.

Severe storms and snow forecast to the north

The same storm system will fuel severe storms with isolated tornadoes possible, along primarily with strong winds and large hail, in the Plains and into the Upper Midwest.

The greatest risk area -- a Level 3 of 5, "enhanced" threat -- extends from the Texas Panhandle northward to eastern South Dakota, including Amarillo, Texas; Grand Island, Nebraska; and Garden City, Kansas. Omaha, Minneapolis, plus Lubbock, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas, also could see some severe weather.

Farther north from Friday night through Sunday, heavy wet snow and gusty winds from the storm will impact parts of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas. Snow accumulations of over a foot and winds gusting to 50 mph are expected, with freezing rain and ice accumulation also possible.

Here are the latest Key Messages for the upcoming Northern Rockies to Northern Plains snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/PZidvQnLVM — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 21, 2022

High snowfall rates and winds will produce low visibility and thus difficult travel conditions. Significant snow accumulations will have the potential to damage trees and knock out power.