Arizona governor declares state of emergency for areas affected by Tunnel Fire

(CNN) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Coconino County due to the 20,000-acre Tunnel wildfire.

The blaze started Sunday just north of Flagstaff and is 0% contained, according to the InciWeb website, a national wildfire clearinghouse. At least two dozen buildings have been destroyed, officials said, and residents of hundreds of homes near Flagstaff have been ordered to evacuate.

The emergency declaration means officials can provide needed resources to impacted communities to "respond to and recover from the fire's destruction," Ducey said in a news release

"As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe," the governor said. He went on to urge residents to "follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary," Ducey said.