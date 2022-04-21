Arrest made in death of 51-year-old Queens woman found in duffel bag near home

(CNN) A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the death of a 51-year-old woman who was found over the weekend inside a duffel bag in Queens, the New York Police Department said.

David Bonola was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday on recommended charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD said in a statement.

Bonola made a confession to police after he was arrested, a law enforcement official said. He was a handyman, but there is no confirmation on what his relationship was with the victim, the official added.

Bonola is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was declared dead on scene, the NYPD said.

The arrest stems from the gruesome discovery Saturday of the body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, inside a duffel bag blocks from her home.

