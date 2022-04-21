Larry Nassar victims seek $130M in claims, accuse FBI of turning 'blind eye' to abuse allegations

(CNN) Thirteen sexual assault victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday filed claims against the FBI totaling $130 million.

All the agents involved in the Nassar investigation elected to "turn a blind eye" to the sexual abuse perpetrated on children by Nassar, accusing them of "negligence" and "wrongful acts" during the investigation, according to administrative tort claims seeking $10 million for each victim.

The filing targets the FBI Indianapolis and Los Angeles field offices specifically for failing to act properly on sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, the former Olympic doctor who sexually abused girls for decades.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

By law, the victims must file the administrative claims with the government agency before they can file a civil lawsuit. The agency has six months to respond and potentially settle with the claimants before they can opt to file a lawsuit.