CNN —

Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving her position this spring, a White House official told CNN Thursday.

Flournoy is slated to be replaced by Lorraine Voles, the veteran Democratic communications strategist who joined Harris’ office as an adviser last summer.

Flournoy is the latest in a long string of departures from the vice president’s office, which has been shaken up multiple times in recent months.

The Washington Post first reported news of Flournoy’s exit.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.