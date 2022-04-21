CNN values your feedback
1. How relevant is this ad to you?
2. Did you encounter any technical issues?
Video player was slow to load content
Video content never loaded
Ad froze or did not finish loading
Video content did not start after ad
Audio on ad was too loud
Other issues
Ad never loaded
Ad prevented/slowed the page from loading
Content moved around while ad loaded
Ad was repetitive to ads I've seen previously
Other issues
Cancel
Submit
Thank You!
Your effort and contribution in providing this feedback is much appreciated.
Close