His house was demolished because he is Muslim, he says

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh (CNN) Shahdullah Baig stands among the rubble of what was once his modest two-bedroom home, his belongings buried under debris and broken bricks.

"In the blink of an eye, my home was demolished," said the 45-year-old fruit seller, whose kitchen, fruit cart, and cattle shed have ​all been destroyed. "While I stood there watching... (the police) just walked away."

Scraps of wood, rusty metal and garbage line the sandy pavement outside his home, where his four young children play.

Shahdullah Baig stands in front of his demolished home in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

His home was one of several properties in Khargone city's Chhoti Mohan Talkies neighborhood, in India's central Madhya Pradesh state, ​that he says were demolished by authorities following violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims that broke out on April 10 -- the day of the Hindu festival Ram Navami.

Authorities have ​defended the demolitions by saying they had acted against both