Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join consortium to buy Chelsea

(CNN) Twenty-three-time grand slam champion Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the bid told CNN Sport on Thursday.

The source was speaking on the condition of anonymity, and while they would not confirm how much either was investing as part of the consortium, they stated that both were investing as sport business investors.

Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe as well as Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own sport teams including the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Philadelphia 76ers, the source added.

A second source also confirmed Coe's involvement with Broughton's bid. Broughton is the former Liverpool chairman.

Freud Communications -- Hamilton's communications consultancy -- confirmed the Formula One driver's involvement in Broughton's bid to CNN.

