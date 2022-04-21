Erik ten Hag announced as Manchester United manager

(CNN) Erik ten Hag is joining Manchester United as the men's first team manager, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, the club announced Thursday.

"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth," John Murtough, Football Director for Manchester United said in a statement.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that," he added.

More to follow...