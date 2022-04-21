If you run a company, odds are you use a bevy of digital online tools: social media accounts, payroll services, customer resource software, content management platforms — and every single one of these digital tools requires a password. In order to best protect your information, each password every employee uses should be unique, long and random (especially since, according to Verizon, about 61% of confirmed data breaches involve credential data). If all of that sounds overwhelming, though, it doesn’t have to be; that’s because Dashlane, a streamlined and human-friendly cybersecurity company, is here to help.
Dashlane is a web and mobile app created by a team of security experts. These experts have taken password health (something that can often be seen as complex and scary) and made it simple and accessible instead. In short, individuals, organizations and families alike can protect their data while still allowing everyone to easily log in to the accounts they need any time, anywhere.
Among its premium business offerings, which cost less than $7 per month, you’ll find single sign-on (SSO) and System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), both of which help to keep employees’ data secure. Password scores and trackers give businesses a rating for each employee as well as their company-wide health over time so they can fully understand the impact of their security initiatives. Other perks include a VPN (Virtual Private Network), secure notes, up to 1GB of encrypted file storage, form autofill and an automatic password changer.
Finally, you get up to five free premium family accounts for each seat, so employees can protect their work and personal spaces at the same time.
That said, you don’t need to run a business in order to use Dashlane. This company also offers a free plan and a family plan. The former lets you easily manage up to 50 passwords on your favorite device for free, while the latter protects up to six private accounts with unlimited password storage and gives you access to a VPN, dark web monitoring and more.
While it’s one of only a few key players in the password management space, Dashlane still sets itself apart from the competition with a human-first security culture that adapts technology to meet people’s needs — not the other way around. Dashlane also believes that people should feel empowered (not intimidated) by cybersecurity, and therefore offers the tools you need to do just that.
Basically, it’s never been easier to take control of your data, but don’t just take our word for it; Dashlane has earned an overall score of 4.5 stars on Trustpilot, and thousands of customers can’t stop raving: “An excellent password manager with the addition of an excellent VPN client in the price of one product,” one writes. Another says, “Dashlane is a safe and secure way of storing and memorizing all your personal login information to access sites you use every day.”
So, how healthy are your passwords? Try Dashlane — for free — and find out.