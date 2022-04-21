Economy
A clerk weighs dried peppers for a customer inside Grand Central Market on March 11, 2022 in downtown Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A home, available for sale, is shown on August 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 04, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment conducts a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 17, 2022. - China OUT
Liu Jin/AFP/Getty Images
BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 27: A Chinese day trader reacts as he watches a stock ticker at a local brokerage house on August 27, 2015 in Beijing, China. A dramatic sell-off in Chinese stocks caused turmoil in markets around the world, driving indexes lower and erasing trillions of dollars in value. China's government has implemented a series of top-heavy measures to manipulate a market turnaround including its fifth cut to interest rates since November. Concerns about the overall health of China's economy remain amid data showing slower growth. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Atlantic Council/YouTube
A person shops for groceries at Lincoln Market on March 10, 2022 in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
CNN
CNN
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board building is seen in Washington, DC, March 16, 2022. - The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the first interest rate increase since the Covid-19 pandemic began at the conclusion of its policy setting meeting later today. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
natasha chen vacation price increase pkg nd vpx_00024004.png
Muhammad Rahman delivers orders at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. When COVID-19 tore through the United States in March 2020, the recession it caused was brutal yet brief. Yet for much of 2021, the recovery was undermined by new threats: A surge in inflation that shrank the value of paychecks, hurt the least advantaged Americans most and posed a political threat to President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman/AP
San Francisco CNN Business  — 

Daily life continues to get more expensive as American households battle the worst inflation in 40 years.

From meat to gas to clothing and housing, the average family now has to fork over hundreds more dollars each month compared to this time last year.

Food prices alone are up almost 9%, leaving many families to make difficult choices at the grocery store. Meanwhile, prices at the pump are up 43% from a year ago.

This has forced many people – especially those who are solely responsible for their family and finances – to make sacrifices and cut back where there’s often little wiggle room.

Are you a single parent having to adapt to these times of higher inflation? We’d like to hear your story.