Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 15 people, ​injure ​dozens

(CNN) Separate explosions in northern Afghanistan on Thursday have killed at least 15 people and left dozens more injured, local officials said.

An explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 10 and injured 32, the head of a hospital treating the casualties, Ghawsuddin Anwari, told CNN.

Anwari said that the hospital "received 10 dead bodies and more than 32 injured people" following an explosion in the Seh Dokan mosque during afternoon prayers.

ISIS affiliate group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, according to statements shared on Telegram channels and SITE Intelligence Group.

The terror group has been responsible for thousands of deaths since it formed in 2015.

