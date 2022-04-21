Honduras extradites former president to the US

(CNN) Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, was extradited Thursday to the United States, where he will face federal drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

The Honduran government announced the move, saying Hernández was being taken to New York.

He was taken from a police special forces prison to an air base in Tegucigalpa, the capital, for the flight. The handcuffed Hernández, wearing a blue jacket and jeans, was escorted by more than a dozen police officers, as seen on local Honduras television.

He was placed in a US Drug Enforcement Administration plane that took off from Toncontin International Airport at around 4:20 p.m. local time, Honduran authorities said.

Hernández's wife, Ana Garcia, posted a video of the former president on her Twitter account.

