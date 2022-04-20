Astronomers discover small but mighty 'micronova' star explosion

(CNN) Astronomers have discovered a new kind of star explosion called a micronova. Although it may be smaller than the giant supernova explosions that claim the lives of stars, this incendiary event still packs a punch.

Each micronova can burn through "around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza" of material (or 20,000,000 trillion kilograms) in just a few hours, according to the researchers.

These extremely powerful outbursts can occur on the surface of white dwarfs, or dead stars about as small as our planet, based on observations made by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert.

"We have discovered and identified for the first time what we are calling a micronova," said lead study author Simone Scaringi, an astronomer and assistant professor at Durham University in the United Kingdom, in a statement. "The phenomenon challenges our understanding of how thermonuclear explosions in stars occur. We thought we knew this, but this discovery proposes a totally new way to achieve them."

A study detailing the findings published Wednesday in the journal Nature

