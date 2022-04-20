Parts of the world are heading toward an insect apocalypse, study suggests

(CNN) Extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing insect ecosystems toward collapse in some parts of the world, scientists reported Wednesday.

"We can't feed 7.5 billion people without insects."

Outhwaite said their findings "may only represent the tip of the iceberg," because of the limited amount of evidence in some regions.

Dragonflies were among the insects that researchers studied.

Tom Oliver, a professor of applied ecology at the University of Reading, said in a statement that scientists don't yet know when insect populations could reach a point of no return, where their losses would be too great to overcome.

"In terms of a potential tipping point where the loss of insects causes whole ecosystems to collapse, the honest answer is we just don't know when the point of no return is," said Oliver, who was not involved in the study. "We know that you can't just keep losing species without, ultimately, causing a catastrophic outcome."

He likened the gradual loss to removing rivets from an airplane, which you can't keep doing "without it eventually falling out of the sky."

Butterflies and bees gather honey.

The researchers defined high-intensity agriculture as the kind characterized by the use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers, low crop diversity, large field size or high livestock density, among other things — all of which are relatively common features of modern-day farming.

And, scientists say, extreme land use has a compound effect with the climate crisis. Razing natural habitats for agriculture can dramatically alter the area's local climate and trigger temperature extremes. Researchers found substantial declines in insect populations in areas of the world that are much warmer, particularly in the tropics, where Outhwaite noted finding alarming reductions in insect biodiversity.

Researchers analyzed data from a 20-year period for more than 6,000 locations and studied nearly 18,000 insect species, including butterflies, moths, dragonflies, grasshoppers and bees.

They concluded that in areas with low-intensity agriculture, less climate warming, and a nearby natural habitat, insects only declined by 7%, compared to the 63% decrease in areas with less natural habitat cover. Many insects rely on plants for shade during sweltering days — the loss of nearby natural habitats could leave them more exposed and vulnerable to warming temperatures. And as climate change advances, scientists say these natural buffers may become less effective.

A recent UN report on adapting to the climate crisis underscored how the world's ecosystems are very much connected to human systems. And unless the planet slashes heat-trapping emissions, those systems will continue to see major losses in biodiversity — particularly insects.

"Whether these remaining insects can continue to support ecosystem functioning, or whether they will eventually be lost themselves is still an open question," Oliver said. "Under the precautionary principle, however, it would be best to act now so we don't ever find out about ecosystem collapse by experiencing it."