Milwaukee schools reinstate mask mandate just one day after it was dropped

(CNN) Just one day after mask-wearing was made optional in Milwaukee Public Schools, the district announced it will return to mandating masks as cases of Covid-19 in the city rise.

Currently, the US is averaging about 35,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to data from John's Hopkins University, though the daily rate is still about a third of what it was two months ago.

As cities and states experience varying case levels, decisions on Covid-19 mitigation strategies have largely fallen to local officials and school districts, resulting in mixed local restrictions.

Officials in Philadelphia reinstated the city's indoor mask mandate Monday due to quickly rising cases, making it the first major metropolitan area to do so since the widespread lifting of mandates early in the year. The new masking mandate, which includes all indoor public spaces, including schools, was brought back a little over a month after the city dropped its requirement in March.

Leaders of colleges and universities in places where cases are rising are also reconsidering masking requirements. Last week, three DC-area universities -- American University, Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University -- all partially reinstated their campus mask mandates, citing rises in cases in the region. Johns Hopkins also cited travel-related cases reported since its Spring break.