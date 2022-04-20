(CNN) Taylor Swift has countless Grammys and American Music Awards, but this new honor will be a first for the global pop star.

A newly discovered species of millipede was named after Swift, according to a study published in the journal ZooKeys . It's called Nannaria swiftae, or Swift twisted-claw millipede.

Lead study author Derek Hennen is a self-proclaimed Swiftie and wanted to honor the singer. He was a doctoral candidate at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg at the time of the research.

"Her music has gotten me through tough times, and it's kind of a nice little thank you I can give for the joy her music has brought me," Hennen said.

Hennen found the Appalachian millipede in Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer, Tennessee, the same state Swift moved to as a teenager to pursue her singing career.

Read More