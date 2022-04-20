Man charged with arson in connection with massive fire at a California Home Depot that could be seen from space, police say

(CNN) The man accused of setting a massive fire that destroyed a Home Depot in San Jose, California, earlier this month is facing multiple charges, including arson, according to prosecutors.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, is accused of lighting a fire as he was allegedly trying to steal tools on April 9, according to a news release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The flames "sent employees and customers running for their lives," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said during a news conference Tuesday.

Gogue allegedly lit the fire and tried to leave the store with a cart full of tools, but was stopped by an employee and fled, the release said.

"The flames quickly enveloped and destroyed the entire 98,827 square foot store causing an estimated $17 million in inventory loss," the release said.

Read More