Catholic diocese in New Jersey reaches $87.5M settlement with hundreds of sexual abuse victims

(CNN) A multimillion-dollar settlement between the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, and victims of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy has been announced by the diocese and a survivors committee.

About 300 victims who experienced child sexual abuse will share an $87.5 million trust established by the diocese and related Catholic entities, Jeff Anderson, who represents some of the survivors, told CNN.

The settlement will be funded over four years, and victims each will get their disbursements from an allocator, he said.

While both the Camden diocese and the survivors' attorneys announced they have agreed to the terms of the settlement, the official settlement is still a few weeks out, Anderson said. The parties are seeking court approval by early June, after bankruptcy lawyers draft official language and submit it the survivors for their assent.

The settlement follows numerous allegations made against other Catholic dioceses and religious orders across the United States, accusing them of covering up sexual abuse and protecting pedophile clergy. In turn, many of those dioceses and religious orders have filed for bankruptcy protection.

