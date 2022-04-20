New Jersey man faces federal hate crimes charges for allegedly assaulting, stabbing, driving into Orthodox Jews

(CNN) A New Jersey man is facing federal hate crime charges for "a spree of violent assaults" on members of an Orthodox Jewish community on a single day in April, officials said Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Dion Marsh attacked four people because they were Jewish. He is charged in part with four counts of violating the federal hate crimes prevention act and willfully causing bodily injury, according to New Jersey US Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger.

According to the federal complaint, Marsh waived his rights and gave investigators a videotaped statement. He allegedly told investigators, "It had to be done," and that "these are the real devils."

When investigators asked to whom he was referring, Marsh allegedly replied, "the Hasidic Jews."

On April 8, federal prosecutors allege that Marsh carjacked an Orthodox Jewish man in Lakewood, assaulting him and driving off, the NJ US Attorney's Office said in a release.

