Calls mount for mercy for Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio

(CNN) The family and advocates of the only Hispanic woman on Texas' death row are fighting to stop her looming execution, arguing she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2007.

"We don't want our mother executed," Melissa Lucio's oldest son, John, told CNN. "We already lost our sister. And now to lose our mother for an accident is just horrible."

Lucio's attorneys are seeking clemency, calling on the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott either a commutation of her sentence before her scheduled execution on April 27 or a reprieve for at least 120 days to review evidence they say will show her innocence. Her attorneys, among them lawyers for the Innocence Project , are also arguing her case before the courts

Calls for mercy have grown louder in recent days, including from Texas legislators on both sides of the aisle, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian . Even some jurors in Lucio's state case now say her execution should be stopped or she should get a new trial based on evidence they did not hear.

At trial, prosecutors argued Lucio was an abusive mother who likely caused the injuries that resulted in her daughter Mariah's death. But Lucio's clemency petition says those were the result of an accidental fall down the stairs outside the family's second-story apartment and authorities, plagued by a crucial misunderstanding about the fall, assumed Mariah's injuries stemmed from abuse and discounted or ignored evidence that could have proven Lucio's innocence.

