Judge dismisses murder case against Colorado man as weather hampers search for wife's body

(CNN) The trial of a Colorado man accused in the disappearance and death of his wife has been scrapped after prosecutors moved to dismiss the case while they continued the search for her body.

Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama on Tuesday granted their motion -- meaning charges can be refiled against Barry Morphew at a later date.

Barry Morphew also faced charges of tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to a motion filed Tuesday by the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office, prosecutors hoped the search for and discovery of Suzanne Morphew's body would be complete "well before" her husband's trial, which was scheduled to begin April 28.

