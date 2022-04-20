Kremlin says reported banning of Russian players from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

(CNN) The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a reported ban on Russian players taking part in this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "unacceptable."

Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question concerning the barring of Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament which was reported by The New York Times on Wednesday.

"Making athletes victims of some kind of political prejudices, intrigues, hostile actions towards our country, is unacceptable. One can only express regret here," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organizes and hosts the celebrated grand slam event, told CNN: "We are not able to confirm or deny at present, but plan to make an announcement this afternoon."

The information was confirmed to the newspaper by "a highly placed international tennis official" who was speaking anonymously.

