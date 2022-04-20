We need to stop complimenting weight loss. Here's what to say instead

(CNN) If your friend has recently lost weight, you might want to tell her how great she looks. Maybe you also say that you wish you had her body or self-control or you ask her how she did it. Perhaps you've been on the receiving end of such a "compliment" in the past.

Such comments are well meaning but can have unintended negative consequences.

"In that case, we are unintentionally exacerbating or affirming the thin ideal that our society tends to emphasize and idolize," said Alvin Tran, an assistant professor of public health at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, who does research on eating disorders and body image. "We need to be very cautious when we do approach conversations around someone's physical appearance, especially their weight."

This is especially important when talking to people with eating disorders or serious body image issues, since such remarks can worsen their situation. Compliments about someone's weight loss or thinner body perpetuate society's deep-seated diet culture, Tran said, and the idea that thinness is inherently good.

"We do tend to operate (as if) we can somehow look at people and, based on body size, determine whether they're healthy," said Tamara Pryor, a senior fellow and director of research at ED Care, an eating disorder treatment center based in Denver. "We have people in large bodies that are in a state of malnourishment as well as people in extremely low size that are malnourished, and people that are standard size but still very severely compromised by an eating disorder. People can't look at them and tell that."