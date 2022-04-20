Today, you’ll find a deal on MacBook Pros, a discounted Revlon One-Step hair dryer and savings on Naadam cashmere. All that and more below. Apple MacBook Pros $449.99 From $349.99 at Woot! If you’re in the market for a MacBook, now’s your time to grab one. Woot! is offering significant savings on a range of refurbished MacBook Pros. If you don’t mind some potential cosmetic imperfections on your laptop, these laptops are a great affordable option, as they’ve been tested to be in full working condition. Choose your storage and screen size, and upgrade your work from home setup for as low as $349.99. Greenworks Outdoor Tools $109.52 From $79.53 at Amazon Right now, Amazon is offering an array of Greenworks yard tools that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood. Whether you’re in the market for a leaf blower, hedge trimmer, lawn mower or anything else, this sale has got you covered with discounts of up to 50%. Lenovo Smart Clock With Alexa $69.99 $44.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Alexa is a solid option for folks who want an alarm clock that can also control all the Alexa-powered gadgets in your home. And for folks already deep into the Alexa ecosystem, this clock is ideal — and we think it’s a great option for kids, too. Today only, you can save $25 on both colors at Best Buy. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Volumizer $59.99 $27.75 at Amazon Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $27.75 in red at Amazon — just shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money. Naadam 20% off sale Affordable and cashmere don’t often belong in the same sentence — unless you’re talking about direct-to-consumer brand Naadam. And that’s even more true right now, since Naadam is offering 20% off in their Mother’s Day sale. Spanning everything from athleisure to cardigans to more, this sale on Naadam’s super soft cashmere isn’t one to miss, especially if you’re shopping for the moms in your life — just use code SUNSHINE at checkout to secure the discounts. Deals you may have missed • Grow your own herbs for cheaper, fresher flavorings with Aerogarden’s countertop growers, all now 30% off with the code EARTHDAY. • Replace your tired hoover with the lightweight Tineco Pure One X stick vacuum, now $70 off at Best Buy. • Never have traffic or loud groups interrupt your listening experience again with Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Life Q20 headphones, now almost $15 when you clip a coupon at Amazon. • Stasher — maker of reusable storage bags for food and beyond—has everything marked 25% off right now for Earth Month. • Take 15% off all gifts and greeting cards in Minted with the code CELEBRATE at checkout. • Get a little more clarity with 15% off Felix Gray’s stylish selection of eyewear—which got our vote for best blue light-blocking glasses. Just use the code BIRTHDAY15 when you go to pay for your new specs. • If sunnies are more your thing, you can save 50% off all styles at Yesglasses. • Finally get on the smart TV bandwagon (or get someone you know on it) with $12.99 Fire TV sticks over on Woot! • It’s 2022, so you don’t need to be vacuuming on your own. Let the Roomba i3 and i3+ do it — both models are up to 29% off on Amazon right now. • Anthropologie’s best browse-worthy sections — home fragrance, decorative accessories, beauty, jewelry and more — are discounted 20% during Anthropologie’s Mother’s Day sale now through April 24. More deals to shop Our Place Spring Super Sale Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more. Tarte BOGO 50% off sale Don’t miss this sale at Tarte Cosmetics, which offers solid savings on all your favorite makeup. Stock up on the brand’s famous Shape Tape concealer, bestselling eyeshadow palettes and everything else you’ve had on your wish list. Sitewide discounts are rare at Tarte, so browse the site now if you’re running low on beauty products. Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer $249.95 $191.88 at Amazon Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is under $200 right now, the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice. Just clip the on-page coupon for the full discounted price. Crocs BOGO 25% off sale Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now, you can save when you stock up on footwear, thanks to a BOGO sale on the brand’s most popular styles. When you buy a Classic Clog, you’ll get 25% off a Classic Sandal. All you have to do is choose your favorite colors. Braun No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $59.99 $28.80 at Amazon Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer. Casper Springtime sale Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $595 off a mattress and 10% off everything else when you use code SPRINGTIME22 at checkout. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials. Fuel Power Station $150 $100 at Case-Mate Keep all your Apple gadgets conveniently juiced up with the Fuel Power Station. This sleek charging station includes three wireless pads to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in addition to one USB-C charging port for an additional device. Right now you can get $50 off the Fuel Power Station when you use our exclusive code CNN50 at checkout. Microsoft Office Lifetime License $349 $49.99 at Stacksocial Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.