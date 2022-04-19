Police investigating vandalism of Islamic center, second incident in six months

(CNN) Police are investigating vandalism at an Islamic center in Richmond, Virginia, a Henrico County Police Division spokesperson told CNN.

The incident Saturday was the second report of vandalism at West End Islamic Center in the past six months.

The most recent incident took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Police found "trash, graffiti, tables and chairs flipped inside the building" as well as a shattered glass window, Lieutenant Matthew Pecka told CNN.

"There were no notes or specifics regarding graffiti," said Pecka. "Henrico Police has responded, documented the incident and this remains an open active investigation. We want all community members to feel safe in their place and choice of worship."

Pecka added the incident is not currently classified as a hate crime and there will be increased patrols in the area.

