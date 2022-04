Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side

(CNN) Oreology: The study of the creme-filled cookie sandwich.

Haven't heard of it? Well, you've probably studied it -- experimenting with dunking, twisting and separating to find the best Oreo eating experience.

Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers have asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?

"When I was little, I tried twisting wafers to split the cream evenly between wafers so there's some on both halves -- which in my opinion tastes much better than having one wafer with a lot of creme and one with almost none. This was hard to do when I was trying it by hand," said Crystal Owens, lead author of a study published Tuesday in the journal American Institute of Physics and a researcher in mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

So, she bumped it up a notch. Researchers devised an Oreometer, a device designed to split the cookie with a scientifically precise amount of torque (a measure of force used to rotate an object).

