He spent three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit. Now at 61, this San Francisco man will be freed

(CNN) Joaquin Ciria has spent more than half his life behind bars for the murder of his friend in San Francisco, a crime he has always maintained he didn't commit.

Ciria was exonerated Monday, exactly 32 years to the date of his arrest, following an extensive review and investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's Innocence Commission, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in an online statement

The 61-year-old was convicted of murder in 1991 for the shooting death of Felix Bastarrica. There was no physical evidence linking Ciria to the crime, but San Francisco police inspectors focused on him "based on rumors on the street and statements of the getaway driver, George Varela," according to the district attorney.

Bastarrica had actually been killed by a mutual acquaintance of Varela and Ciria, the Northern California Innocence Project said in a news release

In exchange for complete immunity, Verala testified he drove Ciria to and from the crime scene, but was under extreme pressure from police to identify Ciria at the time, despite Ciria having two alibi witnesses who were never heard at trial, the district attorney said.