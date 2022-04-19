These are some of the cities keeping and dropping their transit mask mandates

(CNN) Across the US, local transit authorities must now decide whether they will continue requiring passengers to mask up or make masking optional after a federal judge struck down the CDC's public transportation mask mandate Monday.

The decisions are mixed as some transit officials said they will let riders choose whether they want to mask, while others said they would keep their masking policies in place.

The CDC mandate, enacted in February 2021, required people on public transit and at transportation hubs like airports to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

But following the Florida judge's decision, a Biden administration official said the order is no longer in effect while the ruling is being reviewed.

From Atlanta and Austin to San Francisco and Seattle, here's how some city transit systems are handling their mask requirements:

