Man arrested after a California high school student was fatally stabbed by an intruder, police say

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl at a high school in Stockton, California, Monday, police said.

The girl was stabbed by an intruder at Stagg High School, Stockton Unified School District officials said.

A school officer was on site and quickly took the suspect into custody. "He didn't put up a fight when he was arrested," district spokesperson Melinda Meza said.

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department (SPD) Facebook account . Gray will be charged with murder, according to the post.

Online jail records show Gray is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

