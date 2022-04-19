Copycat packaging of marijuana edibles poses risk to children, study says

(CNN) At first glance, it looks like a single serving bag of Nerds Rope that your child might eat as a treat. But take a closer look. See the word "medicated" and the small white box at the bottom that says 600 milligrams of THC?

Those three letters stand for tetrahydrocannabinol, the part of the marijuana plant that makes people high.

Eating even a small fraction of that bag would "overwhelm a child," said Danielle Ompad, associate professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health and senior author of a new study investigating copycat packaging in cannabis sales. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Another candy package Ompad examined was nearly identical to the popular candy Gushers. The label says the bag contains 500 milligrams of THC, while a look-alike bag of Doritos contained 600 milligrams. The resemblance to the brand-name products is uncanny, she said.

"The Nerd Rope knockoffs I have personally seen looked just like the licensed product," Ompad said. "The (knockoff) Doritos were shaped just like the real thing and had a crunch as well."