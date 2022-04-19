Still on the hunt for a PS5? Walmart is giving you a chance to score one today (April 19), but you’ll have to be quick — and a Walmart+ member. The mega-retailer will have both the $499 PlayStation 5 and $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition available today starting at 12pm ET for those subscribed to Walmart’s premium shopping service. Walmart+ is essentially the company’s answer to Amazon Prime, offering perks such as free shipping, free delivery from local Walmart stores and early access to deals (such as this PS5 drop). The service costs $12.95 a month or $98 per year — there’s a free trial available, but you won’t be able to get this restock if you’re on a trial membership. Even though it’s a member-only deal, we still expect this PS5 drop to go fast. As such, we’d recommend following our usual PS5 restock advice, which includes having your payment info set up ahead of time so you don’t lose valuable seconds during checkout. Store pages tend to act up during big restock periods, so keep refreshing and don’t give up hope if the console doesn’t appear to be available in the opening minutes. As we enter a third year of PS5 scarcity, we’re seeing more and more member-only restocks that are exclusive to those subscribed to services such as Amazon Prime, Walmart+ and GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro. That doesn’t mean that you should sign up for all of these services at once, but it’s worth considering a subscription (or at least a free trial) if you already shop at any of these retailers frequently.