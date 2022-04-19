Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can recreate it yourself at home thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker. Today only, it’s on sale at Woot! for 20% off. Originally $579.99 (undoubtedly a hefty price tag for a machine that produces frozen water), the ice maker is now marked down to $465.99 at Woot!, matching the best price we’ve ever seen for the appliance. The reason a majority of more than 16,000 Amazon reviewers think it’s worth it? That chewable, crunchy ice flake texture. If you plan on hosting a ton of summer parties, it’ll be your best friend: The machine can turn out 24 pounds of ice each day in batches of three pounds at a time. Just fill up the reservoir with water and get icing — the GE Profile will automatically power on and create more ice when it detects you’re running low. Plus, it all comes in a compact and portable (!) package that can be easily left out on your countertop for transferred outside for your next barbeque. Just be sure to shop soon if you intend to add nugget ice to your kitchen offerings. This deal will last for 24 hours or until sold out.