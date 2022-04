His execution date was set. Two days later, a Texas district attorney withdrew his death warrant

(CNN) John Henry Ramirez's execution date was scheduled last week in south Texas for this coming October, but two days later, a Texas attorney general who doesn't believe in the death penalty withdrew his death warrant.

Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him 29 times in a convenience store parking lot in Corpus Christi. He also robbed a second victim at knife point and fled to Mexico, evading arrest for 3 1/2 years, according to the Texas attorney general's office.

On April 12, an assistant district attorney signed Ramirez's execution date, which was scheduled for October 5, nearly a year after his original execution date , but two days later, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, who is a Democrat, filed a motion withdrawing Ramirez's death warrant and execution date saying, "the death penalty is unethical and should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person."

The death penalty seemed such a certainty that Ramirez fought in court to have his spiritual adviser pray aloud and "lay hands" on him during his execution -- and he won in a legal battle at the Supreme Court last month.

Gonzalez's office requested the execution date, but in his motion said the assistant district attorney had done so without understanding his "desire in this matter" and didn't consult with him prior.

