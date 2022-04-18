Philadelphia faces lawsuit over return of mask mandate

(CNN) The City of Philadelphia was sued Saturday by a group of business owners and residents alleging its upcoming mask mandate is illegal, court documents show.

Philadelphia is the first major US city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, which went into effect last week, with enforcement beginning today.

The new mandate comes as the city announced Level 2 Covid-19 response levels , which were triggered when the city saw an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases more than 50% than the previous 10 days.

Level 2 precautions mean masks are required in all public indoor spaces in Philadelphia, including schools, businesses and restaurants. Businesses can stay mask-free if they require everyone to provide proof of vaccination.

The city's Public Health Department issued the mandate by emergency order April 11.

