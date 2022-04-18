Ohio university to pay professor $400K after disciplining him for refusing to use a transgender student's pronouns

(CNN) After four years of deliberation, a university in southern Ohio has agreed to pay a professor $400,000 after initially disciplining him for his refusal to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns, according to the school and a news release from the professor's attorney.

Meriwether filed the lawsuit in 2018, and a district court dismissed it for lack of standing. Last year, though, a three-judge panel from the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit and sent it back to the lower court where Meriwether could have made his argument that his First Amendment rights of free speech and religion and his 14th Amendment right to due process were violated.

"As part of the settlement, the university has agreed that Meriwether has the right to choose when to use, or avoid using, titles or pronouns when referring to or addressing students," the release from Meriwether's attorneys read. "Significantly, the university agreed Meriwether will never be mandated to use pronouns, including if a student requests pronouns that conflict with his or her biological sex."

Shawnee University released a statement on the settlement, saying it was an "economic decision."

