Evergreen container ship freed after a month aground in Chesapeake Bay

(CNN) After a month stuck in Chesapeake Bay, the container ship Ever Forward is back on the move, the US Coast Guard announced in a news release.

With the removal of hundreds of containers, the Ever Forward was freed on Sunday around 7 a.m. ET by two pulling barges and six tugboats. The team dredged 43 feet deep, amounting to 206,280 cubic yards of material, which was removed to Poplar Island "to offset erosion at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystem Restoration project," the release noted.

The Ever Forward will be towed to the Annapolis Anchorage Grounds for inspection, the news release said. There, it will reload the containers that were removed from its hull and continue its voyage to its next port of call, Norfolk, Virginia.

The fully loaded ship left Baltimore March 13 en route to Norfolk, strayed from the usual commercial shipping lanes and ran aground in shallow water.

The 1,095-foot Hong Kong-flagged container ship is operated by Evergreen Marine Corporation, also owners of the Ever Given, which became stuck in the Suez Canal last summer.

Barges are seen near the container ship Ever Forward, right, which ran aground last month, as workers remove containers from it in efforts to lighten the load and refloat the vessel, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Pasadena, Md.

