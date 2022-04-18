Real Madrid makes comeback from 0-2 down against Sevilla, edging closer to league title

(CNN) Karim Benzema scored an extra-time winner to complete a dramatic comeback for Real Madrid against Sevilla to win 3-2 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Sunday, edging closer to its 35th La Liga victory.

Sevilla achieved an early lead within the first 21 minutes of the match thanks to Ivan Rakitić, who scored a fortuitous free kick that slid through the Madrid barrier.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to clear the ball barely four minutes later, letting Sevilla add to its tally with a strike from Erik Lamela -- who pounced on the deflection to capitalize.

The host was 2-0 up going into the second half, but Madrid showed signs of breaking Sevilla's momentum with a cleared attempt from star forward Benzema.

Los Blancos managed to finally break through in the 50th minute, when substitute Rodrygo got into the box and got on the end of a cross from defender Dani Carvajal.

