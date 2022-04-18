Today, you’ll find a deal on Roomba vacuums, discounted Tuft & Needle bedding and savings on refurbished iPad Pros. All that and more below. Raycon 20% off all earbuds Fix Mom — or yourself — up with a brand-new pair of wireless earbuds at a nice discount from Raycon. When you use code EARCANDY at checkout, you can get 20% off your order thanks to the sitewide Mother’s Day sale. Whether you’re an iPhone and Android user, Raycon offers inexpensive but high-quality Bluetooth earbud alternatives that offer superior comfort and solid battery life. Roomba Robot Vacuums $599.99 From $399 at Amazon One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7, is now matching the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Starting at $399, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, the j7 comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision. For an additional $100, you can get the j7+ model, which boasts all the same features of the j7, plus an automatic self-emptying dust bag that keeps dirt out of sight. iPad Pro $549 From $319.99 at Woot! The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now, you can score an iPad Pro at a serious discount thanks to a sale at Woot! Just choose your desired size, capacity, model and color and get a top-of-the-line refurbished tablet starting at just $319.99. Tuft & Needle Spring Refresh Sale You don’t want to sleep on this sale: Tuft & Needle, known for its extra comfortable and cozy home and sleep products, is currently hosting its Spring Refresh event. That means 20% off bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off select bedding including pillows and quilts. No matter your sleeping preferences, you’ll find discounts on everything you need for a perfect night’s sleep. Blink Security Cameras $89.99 From $64.99 at Amazon Blink cameras are a budget-friendly way to amp up your home’s security, and right now you can snag weather-resistant bundles (including the Blink Mini) at some solid discounts. The cameras can record and stream video at 1080p HD quality through a 110-degree view. The cameras even feature infrared HD night vision to ensure clarity even with low lighting. More deals to shop • Keep your phone juiced up cord-free with 25% off Zagg’s whole site, filled with screen protectors, wireless charging, phone cases and more. • Defying expectations of what an all-in-one kitchen tool can do, this writer’s absolute favorite Ninja Foodi blender system can make a huge batch of hummus, liters of soup and smoothies in two handy cups. Right now it’s $159.99 instead of $199.99 on Amazon. • It’s always a good day when a Dyson product is on sale, and right now the V8 Fluffy stick vacuum is $299.99 instead of $449.99 over at Walmart. • True & Co bras are both size-inclusive and mega-marked down on Amazon right now — think up to 40% off — including V- and scoop-neck styles. • The JBL Xtreme portable speaker gives you 15 hours of music play, and the waterproof design can go from pool to shower to park without any problem. • Take 25% off everything at Frank And Oak, from denim to button-ups and lightweight spring tees for everyone. • Nothing’s worse than dull blades in the kitchen, so if yours are beyond the point of sharpening — or you want to add to your collection — a 17-piece Cuisinart knife set is $70 off at Best Buy right now. • This writer went smart-bulb crazy during the pandemic and had them installed in every room from the bedroom (for nighttime reading) to the bathroom (for better bubble baths). Right now, score two Philips Hue smart bulbs for $18.99 on Amazon. • Bic pens, Wite-Out, mechanical pencils and gel pens are up to 60% off on Amazon right now, guaranteeing smooth and easy writing. • Two-packs of Eddie Bauer’s 24-hour tees are just $18.99 on Woot! right now, and like all the best Woot! deals, this one lasts just 24 hours. Deals you may have missed Adidas BOGO 50% off sale Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until April 19, the brand is offering up a BOGO deal, taking 50% off your second item after you purchase the first item for full price. The discount is available on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code BLOOM. Co-op Cycles REV Kids’ Bikes $139 From $110.93 at REI Prepare for a summer of outdoor play with discounted bicycles for kids. Starting today, REI members can save up to $150 on Co-op Cycles REV bikes. Light, sturdy and perfect for those transitioning from training wheels, these bikes also come with sticker packs to let kids decorate and personalize their bikes. Additionally, REI offers a sweet deal for members: buy a Co-op Cycle now and trade in later after the growth spurts hit. Braun No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $59.99 $28.80 at Amazon Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer. Waterpik Water Flosser $48.46 $42.44 at Amazon A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one might be worth it if oral health is top priority for you. While this one isn’t as compact as some other models, it provides significant water capacity and six pressure modes. This discounted price is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on the Waterpik in 2022, so buy now — your dentist (and teeth) will thank you. Casper Springtime sale Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $595 off a mattress and 10% off everything else when you use code SPRINGTIME22 at checkout. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials. Fuel Power Station $150 $100 at Case-Mate Keep all your Apple gadgets conveniently juiced up with the Fuel Power Station. This sleek charging station includes three wireless pads to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in addition to one USB-C charging port for an additional device. Right now you can get $50 off the Fuel Power Station when you use our exclusive code CNN50 at checkout. Microsoft Office Lifetime License $349 $49.99 at Stacksocial Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.