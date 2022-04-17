This boy's lemonade stand raised nearly $2,000 for Idaho Humane Society

(CNN) A 9-year-old boy's love of cats inspired him to raise almost $2,000 for the Idaho Humane Society.

Ben Miller has operated a lemonade stand for three years in a row, raising $1,950 for his favorite cause.

For this year's donation, he brought a plastic bag filled with a whopping $1,150 in cash, building on his previous donations of $600 in 2021 and $200 in 2019. He took a break from the project in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea for Miller's fund raising campaign started in 2019, when he was visiting the Idaho Humane Society with his grandmother. "I saw that some cats didn't have toys," said the young entrepreneur in an interview with CNN. He had already planned to open a lemonade stand, but then decided he would donate the proceeds to the shelter so that they could purchase all the cats toys and other supplies.

According to Ben's mother, Amy Miller, Ben has spent hours selling lemonade -- even offering lavender flavor -- alongside treats like cookies.

Read More